FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The mother of four siblings slain in their suburban Detroit home called them her “babies” at their funeral and said she loved them.

A letter by Faith Green was read Friday at a Farmington Hills church where services were held for 19-year-old Chadney Allen, 17-year-old Kara Allen, 5-year-old Koi Green and 4-year-old Kaleigh Green.

Chadney and Kara were shot Sept. 21 in their Dearborn Heights home. The younger girls died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Faith Green survived a gunshot and slashing across her face.

She recently filed for divorce from 49-year-old Gregory Green, who faces murder and other charges in the killings. He was Chadney and Kara’s stepfather, and the biological father to Koi and Kaleigh.

He earlier served 16 years in prison for the 1991 killing of his first wife, who was pregnant.

__

This story has been corrected to show the first name of the 4-year-old is spelled Kaleigh, not Kaliegh.