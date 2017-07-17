LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper killed when his marked cruiser collided with a garbage truck last week will be laid to rest Tuesday.
Twenty-six-year-old Trooper Michael Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Friday on Route 711 near Ligonier, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.
The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Church in Latrobe.
Following the service, a formal procession will depart for a private interment service at Unity Cemetery in Latrobe.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Murray says he won’t resign despite council member’s urging
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
Stewart was a graduate of Latrobe High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a degree in criminal justice. His partner sustained a concussion in the crash. The driver of the garbage wasn’t hurt. Police say the crash remains under investigation.