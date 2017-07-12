FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan funeral home has been shut down after the state says maggots were in a garage where unrefrigerated bodies were being stored.

Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs department says Wednesday that it suspended the mortuary science license of the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.

The license of manager O’Neil Swanson II also was suspended.

The state says several investigations were conducted at the funeral home and that the building smelled of decomposing bodies and the garage where bodies were stored was not air-conditioned. It also says some of the bodies were stored in the garage more than 90 days and up to five months.

Swanson Funeral Home also operates facilities in Detroit.

The Associated Press left a phone message and email Wednesday seeking comment from the funeral home.