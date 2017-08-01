COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a teenager killed when a spinning and swinging amusement park ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair.
Family and friends gathered in Grove City on Tuesday for the services for 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell. Police officers and U.S. Marines were there to honor Jarrell, who had recently enlisted in the Marines.
The young man also had been a member of the Columbus Police Explorers program, which shows teenagers what it’s like to be a police officer.
Jarrell’s funeral procession passed by a McDonald’s restaurant where he worked.
The funeral was at Grove City United Methodist Church in the city about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Columbus.
An investigation into what caused the ride to break apart last week is continuing.
This story has been corrected to show the teenager’s surname is Jarrell, not Jarell.