SAN ANTONIO — Speakers at the funeral Friday for a slain San Antonio police officer included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the officer’s brother, who had been inspired by his sibling to join the force.

The service for Officer Miguel Moreno, 32, was held at Community Bible Church in San Antonio. Moreno died June 30, a day after he and his partner, Officer Julio Cavazos, were shot by a man they intended to question about a vehicle break-in. Cavazos, who was released from the hospital on Tuesday, was among those attending Moreno’s funeral.

“Today we celebrate Officer Moreno’s life, we honor his commitment to service and we pray that we are worthy of his sacrifice,” said Abbott, who noted he’d originally planned to spend the day in Dallas to remember the one-year anniversary of the shooting there in which five law enforcement officers were fatally shot.

“I was going to have a signing ceremony of a new law, a new law that makes today, July 7, fallen law enforcement day in Texas. On a day that will forever commemorate fallen officers in Texas, we find ourselves at yet another service of a law enforcement officer lost in the line of duty,” Abbott said.

Moreno, who grew up in San Antonio, was a 9-year veteran of the department.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus, who called Moreno “a cop’s cop,” said, “To those who have disdain, disdain for or would advocate violence against police officers, I have a message for you: There would never be a legitimate reason that would justify such a warped point of view.”

The man who shot the officers died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officer Joshua Flanagan said the always-smiling Moreno was confident, athletic and “quick with a joke.”

Moreno had one brother and three sisters. He graduated from high school in San Antonio in 2002.

Moreno’s brother, Officer Arturo Moreno, said his brother always looked out for him when they were growing up and his family was “extremely proud” when Moreno became a police officer after attending the University of Texas at Austin. Arturo Moreno said his brother inspired him to follow in his footsteps.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers participated in a procession to the church that started at the Alamodome. About 20 Dallas police officers volunteered to work in San Antonio so that officers who worked his shift could attend the funeral.