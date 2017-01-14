ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando police sergeant who was gunned down by a wanted fugitive is being remembered for mentoring youth and her dedication to the community she grew up in.
A funeral service for Master Sgt. Debra Clayton is being held Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Orlando.
Clayton was gunned down outside a Wal-Mart store in Orlando last Monday after she approached 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.
Loyd was wanted for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend at the time.
Hundreds of officers and deputies have been searching for Loyd since Monday, and a $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.
