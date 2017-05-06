NEW YORK (AP) — Mourners said a final farewell to four people — including three children — who died in one of the New York City’s deadliest fires in years.

The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Saturday’s funeral at the New Greater Bethel Ministries church in the Queens Village neighborhood. The four victims were 20-year-old Jada Foxworth, 16-year-old Destiny Dones, 10-year-old Rashawn Matthews and 2-year-old Chayce Lipford.

Investigators said there were no working smoke detectors in the Queens house where they were trapped in the attic as flames rose in the house on the afternoon of April 23.

The funeral for a fifth victim — 17-year-old Melody Edwards — was held Wednesday.

The biggest previous loss of life in a city fire claimed the lives of seven children two years ago in Brooklyn.