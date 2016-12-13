AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — A funeral for the second of two south Georgia police officers killed last week will take place Wednesday.
The funeral home handling the arrangements says officer Jody Smith will be remembered during a service at Georgia Southwestern State University.
Smith was a university police officer. The burial will follow at Howard Johnson Memorial Cemetery.
Smith and an Americus police officer, Nicholas Smarr, were shot last Wednesday responding to a domestic dispute call. Smarr was buried Sunday.
Most Read Stories
- Mount St. Helens shakes 120 times within a week as volcano recharges, scientists say
- Skier dies after fall into tree well near Snoqualmie Pass
- Sounders MLS Cup victory rally in Seattle: March time, route
- Boeing cutting output of 777 cash cow, dealing a blow to jobs and revenue
- Richard Sherman on the Seahawks: ‘Everybody needs to get a wake-up call’ WATCH
The suspected gunman was found dead later — apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound — inside a home where he was hiding.
Americus is about 140 miles south of Atlanta.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.