NEW YORK (AP) — A foundation affiliated with the Fire Department of New York is raising money for the daughter of the firefighter killed in a five-story fall.
The FDNY Foundation has set up an educational fund for 8-year-old Isabella Tolley (TOH’-lee).
Her father, 42-year-old William Tolley, of Bethpage, Long Island, was killed Thursday while battling a fire in Queens.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NY’-groh) says Tolley’s death is a “terrible tragedy for the department.”
Most Read Stories
- What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- 3 police officers shot in downtown Seattle WATCH
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Starbucks barista has social-media meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Seahawks release 2017 schedule, will open season at Green Bay and play 4 prime-time games
It’s among several recent losses at the FDNY.
In September, a fire battalion chief was killed while responding to an explosion at a marijuana grow house in the Bronx.
Last month, an FDNY emergency medical worker was struck and killed by her own ambulance after the vehicle was stolen.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.