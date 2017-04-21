NEW YORK (AP) — A foundation affiliated with the Fire Department of New York is raising money for the daughter of the firefighter killed in a five-story fall.

The FDNY Foundation has set up an educational fund for 8-year-old Isabella Tolley (TOH’-lee).

Her father, 42-year-old William Tolley, of Bethpage, Long Island, was killed Thursday while battling a fire in Queens.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NY’-groh) says Tolley’s death is a “terrible tragedy for the department.”

It’s among several recent losses at the FDNY.

In September, a fire battalion chief was killed while responding to an explosion at a marijuana grow house in the Bronx.

Last month, an FDNY emergency medical worker was struck and killed by her own ambulance after the vehicle was stolen.