CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A full moon and comet share double billing in a special night sky show this weekend.
A lunar eclipse starts everything off Friday night. The moon will pass into Earth’s penumbra, or outer shadow. The moon won’t be blacked out like in a full eclipse. Only part of the moon will be shaded, but it should be easily visible from much of the world.
Comet 45P, meanwhile, will zoom past Earth early Saturday. It will be a close encounter as these things go, passing within some 7 million miles.
The comet will be visible in the constellation Hercules. Binoculars and telescopes will help in the search.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
Stargazers have been tracking Comet 45P for the past couple months. The ice ball comes around every five years.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.