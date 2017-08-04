MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A full federal appeals court will review a ruling overturning the conviction of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the “Making a Murderer” documentary.
Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Teresa Halbach.
A federal judge overturned Dassey’s conviction last year, ruling that investigators took advantage of Dassey’s youth and cognitive disabilities to coerce his confession. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in June.
State attorneys asked all 12 7th Circuit judges to review the case. The court rarely grants such reviews but the state argued police practices are now in question.
The court on Friday agreed to the full review without commenting on the case’s merits and set oral arguments for September.