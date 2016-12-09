SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Researchers say seaborne radiation from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear disaster has been detected on Oregon shores.

Seawater samples from Tillamook Bay and Gold Beach indicate radiation from the nuclear disaster but at extremely low levels not harmful to humans or the environment.

Citing the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the Statesman Journal newspaper (https://is.gd/U0joDQ ) reports the samples were taken last winter and later analyzed.

Massive amounts of contaminated water were released from the crippled Japan nuclear plant following a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Woods Hole chemical oceanographer Ken Buesseler runs a crowdfunded, citizen-science seawater sampling project that has tracked the radiation plume as it makes its way across the Pacific Ocean.

