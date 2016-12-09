SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Researchers say seaborne radiation from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear disaster has been detected on Oregon shores.
Seawater samples from Tillamook Bay and Gold Beach indicate radiation from the nuclear disaster but at extremely low levels not harmful to humans or the environment.
Citing the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the Statesman Journal newspaper (https://is.gd/U0joDQ ) reports the samples were taken last winter and later analyzed.
Massive amounts of contaminated water were released from the crippled Japan nuclear plant following a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
Most Read Stories
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Light snowfall expected in Seattle tonight; Snohomish County could see more
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Buzzfeed comes to Seattle, eats salmon and is dumbfounded by trees and mountains WATCH
- Forecast: Prepare for snow to hit Seattle late Thursday afternoon
Woods Hole chemical oceanographer Ken Buesseler runs a crowdfunded, citizen-science seawater sampling project that has tracked the radiation plume as it makes its way across the Pacific Ocean.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.