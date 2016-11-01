PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — One of New Jersey’s 12 most wanted fugitives has been captured in Guatemala.
Union County prosecutors announced Tuesday that Welder “Dario” Morente Dubon was arrested last week.
The 30-year-old former Plainfield resident is charged with murder in the 2007 beating death of Joseph Tremarco. He’s expected to be extradited back to New Jersey in the next few months.
Authorities say Tremarco ran a scrap metal salvage business and argued with Dubon at a tire shop where Dubon worked. Dubon is accused of beating Tremarco with a blunt instrument and putting his body in a pickup truck he then parked on a street in neighboring North Plainfield.
Tremarco’s body was discovered the next day.
Dubon was on the state police’s 12 Most Wanted list. He can’t be reached for comment while in custody in Guatemala.
