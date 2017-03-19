KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Key West police detectives nabbed a man wanted in Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes, including felony strangulation and aggravated assault with a weapon — after he used a store rewards card, which tipped authorities off to his whereabouts.

The Keynoter reports (http://bit.ly/2nAoDrr) Cobb County Sheriff’s officials contacted Key West police Thursday saying 37-year-old Jamaal Seymour was possibly in Key West and was wanted on a number of counts.

Shortly after, Seymour used his rewards card at a CVS pharmacy. Card holders can earn benefits like coupons.

Detectives spotted Seymour that night and approached him. Police said the man took off running, but they caught him a short time later.

He was booked locally for resisting arrest, giving false ID to an officer and being a fugitive.