LOS ANGELES (AP) — Real estate heir and documentary star Robert Durst is set to make a long-awaited appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom to face a murder charge.
Durst is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in connection with the murder of his friend Susan Berman 16 years ago.
Los Angeles County prosecutors have been seeking to bring Durst to California since shortly after his arrest in March 2015.
But he first faced a federal weapons charge in New Orleans. He pleaded guilty to that charge in April and has begun serving a seven-year prison sentence.
Durst was already a well-known figure in his native New York. But he became a national name when HBO aired the documentary “The Jinx” that followed his life and cast suspicion on him for several crimes.
