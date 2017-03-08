TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A University of South Florida researcher known for her work for the U.N. and for excavating graves at a shuttered boys school is now tackling some 50 cold cases.
Dr. Erin Kimmerle received a $385,000 grant from the National Institute of Justice for the cases.
Most are in Florida. Some are from Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Kimmerle uses state-of-the-art DNA testing and chemical isotope tests on the cases. Her lab is one of a handful nationwide to use this advanced study of minerals and geography to narrow down where a person is from through tooth, hair and nail analysis.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Seattle evicts residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
Kimmerle is a former United Nations International Criminal Tribunal investigator, a professor and a 44-year-old married mother of two. She investigated dozens of graves at Florida’s Dozier School for Boys — where former students accused officials of abuse.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.