CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A black teenager fatally shot after police say he bumped into a 62-year-old white man is being remembered as a funny, smart and a good friend.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2fJq3Is) vigils have been held for 15-year-old James Means. Police say he was shot in Charleston by William Pulliam who showed no remorse.

Pulliam in a jail interview with WCHS-TV said he shot the teenager in self-defense because he felt threatened.

Thirteen-year-old James Cooper witnessed the shooting. He called James a good friend who “always came up with ideas of what to do and how to make it fun.”

City police say the teen was shot Monday evening at an intersection and was taken by ambulance to a Charleston hospital, where he was pronounced dead from two gunshot wounds.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

