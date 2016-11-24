The Beijing Food and Drug Administration said the decision to halt sales of fish was “normal commercial behavior” by retailers voluntarily adjusting to changing consumer demand.

BEIJING — In supermarkets across the Chinese capital, Beijing, shoppers have been staring, baffled by empty fish tanks and asking: Where have all the fish gone?

Carp and other freshwater fish usually sold alive and flapping have disappeared from sale in recent days, leaving behind vacant tanks and shifting, contradictory explanations from officials and supermarket managers.

The missing fish and murky information have become a big deal for city residents bruised by dozens of food-safety scares.

“Yes, I love eating freshwater fish, like catfish and carp,” retiree Zhu Lanrong, 73, said after she had finished washing her hands in an empty fish tank at a supermarket in southeast Beijing.

“If there was nothing wrong with the fish, they wouldn’t have cleared them out,” Zhu said. “Something is wrong, and in fact it’s not only about fish, but all kinds of food.”

The Beijing Food and Drug Administration has denied there was any outbreak of pollution that had tainted fish. It said any decision to halt sales was “normal commercial behavior” by retailers voluntarily adjusting to changing consumer demand.

In a country where contaminated food is a chronic worry, removing the fish so swiftly from sale has seemed highly suspicious to shoppers.

“I don’t know whether it is because of water pollution or to evade inspection,” said Yu Huaying, 64, another retiree. “Either way, something is wrong with the freshwater fish,” she said. “It certainly concerns me since I love eating freshwater fish like carp. What I want to know most of all is what happened.”

The city’s newspapers have been demanding answers, though heavy state censorship prevents them from investigating bigger scandals. But the vanishing fish have become a powerful story and a morality tale of the enforced ignorance and uncertainty that frustrates Chinese citizens.

The front page of The Beijing News newspaper Thursday was dominated by a picture of the empty tanks at a supermarket.

“When the live fish mysteriously disappear from some supermarkets … when rumors and doubts abound, in the end it all comes down to having no sense of psychological security,” the paper said in a commentary published online Thursday.

Not all supermarkets have removed their live freshwater fish. Visits to supermarkets across Beijing on Thursday found some were still selling carp, northern snakehead and other freshwater fish, which many Chinese prefer to saltwater fish. They often braise or steam the fish; chopsticks make it easy to deal with small bones.

But in many other stores in Beijing, freshwater fish are gone with no explanation. At a supermarket in Sihui, a neighborhood in the city’s east, decorative gold fish were swimming in one tank that sales assistants said had been brimming with freshwater fish until a few days ago.

“We’ve been to a couple small and big supermarkets in the neighborhood, but there are no fish,” said Han Yi, 24, a technology professional who was shopping with her boyfriend.

There may be a sound explanation for the disappearance of the fish. But residents have been befuddled over whose explanation to believe.

Caixin, a respected business magazine, reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source, that supermarkets had removed their fish after word leaked that national inspectors would begin a wide-ranging check for banned chemicals and additives in foods.

Southern Weekend, a weekly newspaper published in Guangdong province, reported Thursday that some retailers appeared fearful of heavy fines for using excessive amounts of antibiotics and other additives in water to keep fish alive and free of disease.

The Beijing Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that rumors of an outbreak of pollution that left lingering toxins in fish were groundless, and there had been no directive telling retailers to stop selling live freshwater fish.

Calls Thursday to branches and consumer hotlines for Carrefour, Wumart, Jingkelong and other supermarket chains in Beijing went unanswered or brought claims of uncertainty about the reports. Some managers and sales assistants have told Chinese newspapers that they were simply changing suppliers of live freshwater fish, or were shifting to sales of frozen fish.

There have been no health reports that would suggest a spike in poisoning from fish. And at a market for fish and aquatic products in Dahongmen, south Beijing, business was reported normal.

But Chinese consumers have a long memory of food scandals, including episodes involving filthy recycled cooking oil popularly called “gutter oil”; meat saturated with artificial coloring and additives; and pigs that died from disease being sold for human consumption.

Worst of all, in 2008 milk companies were found to be selling infant milk powder adulterated with an industrial chemical to bamboozle food inspectors. The chemical, melamine, accumulated in children’s bodies, and up to six children may have died from it, while more than 300,000 were sickened.

Given all that, many people in Beijing suspect they are not being told the full story about the empty fish tanks. On Thursday, the national China Food and Drug Administration said it would carry out a thorough check on fish and other aquatic products sold in Beijing and other cities.

“Consumers are full of doubts,” the Huangshang Daily, a newspaper in northwest China, said Thursday.

“But none of the supermarkets has offered a reasonable explanation,” it said. “Without a clear explanation, there’ll be no easing of public anxiety.”