PIERREFEU, France (AP) — French villagers are protesting the arrival of migrants who are being dispersed around the country as the government shuts down the slum-like camp in Calais that has become a flashpoint in Europe’s migrant crisis.

Three competing rallies are being held Saturday in Pierrefeu in southeast France. The mayor led several hundred people protesting the government’s plan to house migrants in an abandoned wing of a psychiatric hospital while they apply for asylum. Left-wing activists rallied to welcome the migrants instead.

The far-right National Front plans its own anti-migrant protest later. National Front politicians were also present at a protest Saturday in Forges-les-Bains south of Paris, where about 40 Afghan migrants recently were relocated from Calais.

The government plans to close the Calais camp in the coming weeks.