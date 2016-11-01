PARIS (AP) — French President Francois Hollande says migrants won’t be allowed to resettle at a now-razed camp in Calais that had become a vast, lawless slum.

Authorities cleared the last of the camp’s makeshift shelters Monday night after evacuating 5,000 migrants to temporary housing around France.

In an interview published Tuesday in La Voix du Nord newspaper, Hollande is quoted as saying, “I promise (Calais residents) that there will not be a new settlement.”

He said more than 1,000 underage migrants now housed in containers in Calais will move within days to “dedicated centers” where British authorities can study their cases.

Hollande urged Britain to “do its share” to take in child migrants. Migrants fleeing fighting and poverty in the Middle East and Africa converged on Calais in hopes of reaching Britain.