CALAIS, France (AP) — French police have fired tear gas to disperse people throwing stones toward them amid rising tensions ahead of the planned dismantling of a slum-like refugee camp near the English Channel.
A small group of asylum seekers on Saturday night kicked and threw rocks at police stationed inside the camp and behind a highway fence that runs along a part of the camp that was razed earlier this year.
An officer grazed by a thrown object briefly retreated from an area by the entrance of the current camp.
French authorities say a heavy police presence is planned for the week-long dismantling scheduled to start Monday.
The camp in Calais, nicknamed the “jungle,” has become a symbol of Europe’s inability to accommodate the inflow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.
