PARIS (AP) — French police say they are searching for three men suspected of plotting an Islamic State group-inspired attack, after authorities conducted a major operation at a Paris train station.

A ticket vendor in the northern town of Valenciennes thought he recognized one of the three men listed on police wanted notices, prompting the operation and temporary closure of Gare du Nord late Monday. No arrests have been made.

Rocco Contento, of Unite SGP police union, told The Associated Press the vendor informed local police.

Two other police officers confirmed the information to The Associated Press on customary condition of anonymity on Tuesday.

The suspects have been identified as Belgian citizens Bilal Al Marchohi and Tarik Jadaoun, and Afghan national Zabihullah Sarwari.