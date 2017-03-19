PARIS (AP) — French police have released the father of the Orly Airport attacker who was shot and killed while taking a soldier hostage.

The Paris prosecutor’s office, which took charge of the probe after the Saturday morning attack, says the brother and a cousin of the suspect, Ziyed Ben Belgacem, remain in custody. The father was released overnight.

The office says an autopsy Sunday of the attacker’s body will include drawing blood for drug and alcohol tests.

Prosecutors say Belgacem attacked a soldier at Paris’ Orly Airport and wrested away her assault rifle. Her two colleagues shot and killed him before he could fire the military-grade weapon at the busy airport.

The attack forced Orly to shut down, sent passengers fleeing in panic and trapped hundreds aboard flights that had just landed.