PARIS (AP) — French police are widening their search for a 9-year-old girl who disappeared during a wedding in the Alps, combing woods and streams and questioning more potential witnesses.
A photo and description of the girl has been posted and tweeted across France since her weekend disappearance, and the local prosecutor opened a kidnapping investigation.
The national gendarme service said some 150 police divided up Wednesday morning to broaden their search around the town of Pont-de Beauvoisin. Divers, search dogs, volunteer citizens and helicopters are also helping the search.
Le Parisien newspaper reported that police are questioning 250 people, including everyone at the wedding as well as at two other parties in town Saturday night, when she was last seen.
The girl has been publicly identified only by her first name, Maelys.