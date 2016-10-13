OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — French Prime Minister Manuel Valls says his country supports the election of Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Valls, who is in Ottawa, said Thursday that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have discussed the U.S. election. Valls didn’t reveal what Trudeau thought, but he was categorical about how he saw the Nov. 8 election: Clinton is the preferred choice.

Valls, speaking in French, said U.S. President Barack Obama was “elected by the world” and “Trump is rejected by the world.”

Valls and Trudeau are traveling to Montreal later in the day to meet with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard to discuss the Canada-EU free trade deal.

Valls says he expects Trudeau to be in Brussels on Oct. 27 to sign the deal.