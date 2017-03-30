BEIJING (AP) — France is warning its citizens in China to be vigilant after a French national was attacked by a man with a knife in Shanghai this week.
The French Consulate in Shanghai said in a notice on its website Friday that the attacker fled after a Chinese colleague came to the victim’s assistance. It says police caught the attacker soon after Wednesday’s stabbing.
The attack came four days after a Chinese man was killed by a police officer in Paris, sparking violent protests by member of the Chinese community in France. That incident has been extensively reported on in Chinese media and the foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned a representative of the French embassy in Beijing to express its concern over the case.
French businesses are major investors in China’s economy.
