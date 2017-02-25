PARIS (AP) — French President Francois Hollande has used a visit to Disneyland Paris for its 25th anniversary to push back at U.S. President Donald Trump for insulting the City of Light.

Hollande touted the attractiveness of the Paris resort as a tourist destination Saturday during his visit. Without mentioning Trump’s name, he said “I may send a special ticket to one of them, so that he at least comes to Euro Disney and understands what France is.”

On Friday, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also used Disney to push back on Trump’s comments that a friend of his no longer comes to the city as “Paris is no longer Paris.”

Hidalgo tweeted a photo of herself alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse with Trump’s twitter handle to celebrate the dynamism of Paris.