With the French presidential election starting this weekend, President Donald Trump faces the stiffest test yet of whether his brand of nationalism and nativism appeals to voters elsewhere in the Western world.

WASHINGTON — When President Donald Trump swept into the White House in January, some of his advisers gleefully predicted his victory would set off a populist wave across Europe, scattering mainstream parties on the left and right and wedding Europeans to the same nationalist ideology that Trump espoused in the United States.

With far-right parties then on the rise across the Continent, it did not seem that far-fetched a proposition.

With the French presidential election starting this weekend, Trump faces the stiffest test yet of whether his brand of nationalism and nativism appeals to voters elsewhere in the Western world.

That may explain why the president decided to weigh in on the campaign Friday, writing on Twitter that the terrorist shooting in Paris would upend the French election.

“The people of France will not take much more of this,” Trump said. “Will have a big effect on presidential election!”

The White House insisted the president was not trying to tilt the outcome of an election abroad that includes a nationalist candidate. Officials said he was merely extrapolating from his own experience: In late 2015, Trump’s candidacy got a propulsive lift from fears of terrorism in the aftermath of deadly terrorist attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, California.

But Trump always viewed his victory as part of a global populist movement. His election came just months after Britain’s decision to leave the European Union (EU), commonly known as Brexit. Far-right parties seemed to be on the rise in Austria, the Netherlands and even Germany, where nationalist parties had failed for decades to gain a foothold.

The big prize was France. Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Front party, has a credible chance of winning the presidency, running on an anti-immigrant platform that echoes Trump’s.

If Trump is keeping score, however, as he most assuredly is, he would have to admit the Trump wave has yet to rise. In Austria in December, voters narrowly chose a Green Party candidate over one from the far-right Freedom Party as president. In the Netherlands last month, the Party of Freedom fell short of being the largest party in the House of Representatives. Some European analysts speak of a Trump backlash.

Trump is unpopular in France, and as a result, Le Pen does not invoke his name on the campaign trail, even if his campaign is in some ways a blueprint for hers.

There is little doubt he favors Le Pen. In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump said Friday that though he would not endorse her, the fatal shooting of a police officer Thursday on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, an act claimed by the Islamic State group, would help her because she was the candidate who is “strongest on borders, and she’s the strongest on what’s been going on in France. Whoever is the toughest on radical Islamic terrorism, and whoever is the toughest at the borders, will do well in the election.”

U.S. presidents typically avoid weighing in on specific candidates running in overseas elections. But Trump suggested his opinion was no different from an average observer, saying, “Everybody is making predictions on who is going to win. I’m no different from you.”

Le Pen has echoed some of Trump’s hard-line rhetoric on immigration, calling for hardening French borders to stanch what she describes as an out-of-control flow of immigrants.

She has spoken of radical Muslims trying to supplant France’s Judeo-Christian heritage and, among other measures, has called for foreigners suspected of extremism to be expelled from the country.

And she seized on the Thursday attack to turn the election into a referendum on what she calls “radical Islam.”

Le Pen, 48, a mother of three, has distanced herself from her father, National Front party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, who has been convicted of crimes related to anti-Semitism and mocked the Holocaust as a “detail” of history.

Nevertheless, this month she denied that the French state was responsible for the roundup of Jews during World War II, drawing condemnation from other presidential candidates and Israel’s Foreign Ministry. And her inner circle still includes old friends from her student days in Paris who were members of a radical group known for violence and anti-Semitism.

She still has a chance of winning. But France’s presidential election has become a fragmented affair, with her and three other major candidates — a conventional conservative; a centrist, a former banker; and a rising leftist — all vying to emerge from the pack in a campaign that has been driven as much by concerns over the economy as terrorism and security.

Voters will choose among 11 candidates in the first round of national voting Sunday. The top two candidates from that will advance to a winner-takes-all runoff May 7.

The contest is viewed as something of a vote on the future of the EU, with Le Pen calling for a referendum on France’s membership in the bloc.

There is no evidence the Trump administration has tried to influence the election in France, beyond Trump’s Twitter post. Even that, administration spokesman Sean Spicer said, was simply the president acting as a political analyst. “Major events have, clearly, effects on voters’ attitudes,” Spicer said. “But I’m not going to weigh in. Let the voters of France decide this Sunday what direction they want their country to go in.”

Some European diplomats said the real threat of interference was not from the United States but from Russia, which has used internet trolls, “fake news” and hacking to disrupt European elections, much as it did during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

In France, where political experts and pollsters were struggling to gauge the consequences of Thursday’s attack on the psyche of voters, Trump’s Twitter message was expected to carry little weight.

“It’s nonexistent,” said Thomas Gunol, a political scientist and lecturer at Sciences Po, a political-science institute in Paris. Voters who would possibly be influenced by Trump’s views were “very politicized,” he said, and were probably already voting for Le Pen.

None of the presidential candidates, nor other major French politicians, reacted to Trump’s Twitter post, and it was barely mentioned by French Twitter users, said Guilhem Fouetillou, the head of Linkfluence, which monitors the impact of social-media services.

“It mostly has Americans reacting,” he said.