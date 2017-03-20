PARIS (AP) — The five leading candidates for France’s presidential election are holding their first debate Monday, with centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen leading polls, and jobs and security among voters’ top concerns.
The televised evening debate comes after France was shaken by a weekend attack on soldiers at Paris’ Orly airport, a reminder of security challenges the new president will face.
The list of 11 candidates was finalized Saturday. The first-round vote is set for April 23; the top two candidates go to a runoff May 7.
Macron and Le Pen will be joined at the debate by conservative Francois Fillon, Socialist Benoit Hamon and far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon. The five are expected to be the largest vote-getters in the first round.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
- Seattle area spends most per capita to build transit and here’s why
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.