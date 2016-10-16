PARIS (AP) — A third-floor balcony collapsed during a party in the western French city of Angers, killing four people and injuring 14 others, authorities said.
The collapse happened Saturday night at an apartment in a recently constructed building, the Angers prefecture said. One of the injured is in serious condition.
The victims were three men and a woman aged 18 to 25, according to the Angers’ prosecutor, Yves Gambert. Seven people remained hospitalized on Sunday afternoon, he added.
About 30 people had gathered in the apartment for a housewarming party when the balcony “suddenly collapsed”, he said.
An investigation has been opened to establish the cause of the collapse. A building expert went to the site, Gambert said.
Michel Pichon, the director on duty at the Angers teaching hospital, told Franceinfo radio-television station that the injured were all about 20 years old.
