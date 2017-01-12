PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Schools are closed and more than 5,000 Portland General Electric customers remain without power as the Portland area recovers from one of the biggest snowstorms in its history.

Almost a foot of snow fell in downtown Portland Tuesday and Wednesday, and freezing temperatures will keep it in place the next few days. Roads are slippery and many sidewalks are icy and treacherous.

Trimet, the Portland-based regional mass transit agency, said buses and light-rail trains are running on their normal weekday schedules, but warned people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Portland General Electric says power outages affecting more than 63,000 customers have been repaired, but the heavy snow continues to bring down trees and branches.