WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Canadian man who was found not criminally responsible for beheading and cannibalizing a fellow passenger on a Greyhound bus has been granted his freedom.
Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board has given Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, an absolute discharge, meaning he is longer subject to monitoring.
Baker, a diagnosed schizophrenic, killed Tim McLean, a young carnival worker who was a complete stranger to Baker, in 2008.
Baker was initially kept in a secure wing of a psychiatric hospital but was given more freedom every year.
He has been living on his own in a Winnipeg apartment since November, but was still subject to monitoring to ensure he took his medication.
The review board said Friday Baker does not pose a significant threat to public safety.
