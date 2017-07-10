LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Letterman is coming back to your living rooms thanks to Sen. Al Franken.
The two men have teamed up with the Emmy Award-winning series “Years of Living Dangerously” and Funny or Die to create a series of shorts in which they discuss everything from carbon emissions to Letterman’s retirement beard.
The six 5-minute episodes of “Boiling the Frog with Senator Al Franken” will begin rolling out Monday on funnyordie.com and its Facebook page, with one episode launching each week.
Franken said the goal is to bring more attention to the issue and to fight back against President Donald Trump, who he says disregards science to put the interests of the fossil-fuel industry ahead of the safety of the planet.
