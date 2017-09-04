VENICE, Italy (AP) — Frances McDormand is a righteous fury — and a strong contender for an Oscar — in the witty, visceral and violent “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
The actress wowed journalists at film’s first Venice Film Festival screening with her performance as a bereaved mother who resorts to drastic action in an attempt to bring her daughter’s killer to justice.
Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell also star in the story of small-town anger by writer-director Martin McDonagh, who made the similarly punchy “In Bruges.”
“Three Billboards” has its world premiere Monday in Venice, where it is one of 21 films competing for the Golden Lion prize.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- Seahawks waiver/practice squad tracker: Kasen Williams claimed by Cleveland Browns
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
The winner will be announced at the festival’s closing ceremony on Saturday.