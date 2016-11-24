PARIS (AP) — France has published an official notification urging business operators to put a special label identifying goods produced in the Israeli settlements, one year after the European Union urged members to do so.

It was not immediately clear whether the notice published Thursday in the French Official Journal is now binding for retailers or a recommendation.

The notification says that for goods produced in the Israeli settlements, the label “made in the West Bank” is not enough because it may “mislead” consumers. It says it’s “necessary” to add, between parenthesis, the words “Israeli settlement” or similar.

One year ago, the European Union decided to put special labels on exports from the West Bank, but said the technical guidelines are “in no way a boycott.”