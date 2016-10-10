PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign minister is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate Russia for possible war crimes in Syria.
Jean-Marc Ayrault told France-Inter radio Monday that “France intends to get in touch with the prosecutor to find out how the probe can be launched.”
Ayrault says France disagrees with Russia’s “bombarding” of Aleppo and “is committed as never before to saving the population.”
He says the investigation would hinge on Moscow’s role in the aerial offensive in the rebel-held eastern part of the city.
Most Read Stories
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- 90 minutes of fire: Trump, Clinton trade charges, insults VIEW
- A tour of The Island, Oregon's off-limits national landmark VIEW
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- Huskies end losing streak to Oregon in 70-21 rout
Russia on Saturday blocked a U.N. Security Council resolution proposed by France and Spain on ending the hostilities.
On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called for a war crimes investigation into Russian and Syrian airstrikes in Syria, an appeal Russia has angrily rejected.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.