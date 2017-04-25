PARIS (AP) — France’s top officials and presidential candidates are attending a national ceremony to honor the police officer killed by an Islamic extremist on the Champs-Elysees.
Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron, who are facing off in France’s May 7 presidential runoff, are attending the ceremony Tuesday in the inner courtyard of the Paris police headquarters.
French President Francois Hollande will be making a speech to pay tribute to Xavier Jugele, 37.
The Paris police officer was shot to death last week when an assailant opened fire with an assault rifle on a police van parked on the most famous avenue in the French capital. Two other officers were wounded.
The attacker was shot and killed by officers.
The Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.
