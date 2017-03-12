NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A relative has identified the fourth victim in a shooting at a New Orleans home that left a woman and two children dead.
WDSU-TV (http://bit.ly/2nbOAgu ) reports Debra Smith said Sunday that her granddaughter 12-year-old A’Miya Smith was severely wounded in the March 10 shooting. Smith is the daughter 30-year-old Monique Smith, who along with her two boys, Jumyrin Smith and 10-year-old Justin Simms was killed in the shooting.
The grandmother says A’Miya remains in critical conditions after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the face.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.
News outlets quote New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison as saying it was “a very horrific scene.”
