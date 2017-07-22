NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says a fourth man has been arrested and charged in the robbery and sex attack of a woman heading home from her New York City church.
Queens District Attorney Richard Brown announced the arrest Saturday. He said in a release that the men had a “pack-like mentality” when they attacked the 50-year-old woman on July 11 at gunpoint.
Bail has been set at a half million dollars for two 20-year-olds, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. If convicted, they could face decades in prison.
Authorities say the woman was only a half block from the Celestial Church of Christ in the Jamaica section of Queens when she was robbed and forced to perform sex acts at about 10:30 p.m.
