NEW YORK (AP) — Commuters were holding their noses when foul-smelling water rained from the ceiling into rail road concourse at New York’s Penn Station.

Witness video Wednesday showed water overflowing from trash receptacles arranged in a roped-off area in the Long Island rail road concourse. Workers outside a restaurant feverishly mopped against the encroaching flood.

WNBC reports (http://bit.ly/2pG7RoP ) the liquid contained sewage from a skyscraper above the station.

The management company said only that a pipe had leaked and the situation was under control in the afternoon. Vornado Realty Trust apologized and said the mess would be cleaned up before the evening rush hour.

Service was not affected.

Travelers at Penn Station have recently endured numerous delays and cancellations prompted by equipment failures.

