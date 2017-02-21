BOSTON (AP) — A Fort Hood soldier originally from Massachusetts has died in Iraq.
The Pentagon on Tuesday said the death Monday of 21-year-old Pfc. Brian Odiorne was not combat related.
The Ware resident died in Al Anbar Province in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas.
The death remains under investigation.
