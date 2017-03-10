PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Formerly conjoined California twins Eva and Erika Sandoval have left the hospital and will be headed home in a few weeks.
The 2 1/2-year-old Sacramento-area girls, who were born conjoined from the chest down, were separated Dec. 6 at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.
They were moved from Palo Alto on Thursday to UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento for inpatient rehabilitation before returning home.
Pediatric surgeon Dr. Gary Hartman, who led the 50-person team that separated the twins in a 17-hour operation, says they are doing great and have blossomed in their individual personalities.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
The girls had shared a bladder, liver, parts of their digestive system and a third leg.
Each still has one leg. Their parents say each girl retains portions of the organs they shared.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.