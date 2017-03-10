PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Formerly conjoined California twins Eva and Erika Sandoval have left the hospital and will be headed home in a few weeks.

The 2 1/2-year-old Sacramento-area girls, who were born conjoined from the chest down, were separated Dec. 6 at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.

They were moved from Palo Alto on Thursday to UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento for inpatient rehabilitation before returning home.

Pediatric surgeon Dr. Gary Hartman, who led the 50-person team that separated the twins in a 17-hour operation, says they are doing great and have blossomed in their individual personalities.

The girls had shared a bladder, liver, parts of their digestive system and a third leg.

Each still has one leg. Their parents say each girl retains portions of the organs they shared.