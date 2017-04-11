OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former U.S. congressman is suing Feed the Children, alleging he was ousted as the charity’s CEO and president in retaliation for reporting irregularities to the state attorney general’s office.
The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2oUMdQn ) reports that J.C. Watts abruptly left the Oklahoma City-based nonprofit in November, less than 10 months into his three-year contract. Watts says the board of directors fired him the day after he told them he had reported his allegations to the state’s top lawyer.
The lawsuit alleges Watts went to the attorney general’s protection unit in October only after the board refused to meet to discuss the alleged irregularities.
The lawsuit seeks punitive damages and compensation for financial damage and emotional distress.
Feed the Children says Watts’ allegations are baseless and without merit.
Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com
