BOSTON (AP) — The former top prosecutor for Massachusetts who led such high-profile cases as that of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR’ tsahr-NEYE’-ehv) is joining a Boston law firm.
Anderson & Kreiger LLP said Tuesday that former U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz will focus on internal investigations and white-collar criminal defense, among other things.
Ortiz left her job as U.S. attorney in January. She was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2009.
Ortiz also led the prosecution against Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, who was convicted in 2013 and is serving a life sentence.
Anderson & Kreiger says Ortiz is joining immediately but will stay on as a visiting professor at the Boston College Law School through the semester.
She’ll start full time at the firm at the beginning of next year.