NEW YORK (AP) — A wealthy former CEO who dodged securities fraud charges for a decade by fleeing to Africa is facing sentencing in New York City.
Jacob “Kobi” Alexander is due in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Alexander came under investigation as the successful head of a telecommunications software firm called Comverse. He was in Israel and negotiating a possible surrender when he vanished in 2006.
He turned up in Namibia after having transferred tens of millions of dollars overseas. He lived comfortably there until last year, when he gave up an extradition fight and agreed to plead guilty in the U.S.
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
- Mayor Ed Murray proposes $55 million a year property-tax levy to fight homelessness VIEW
The defense says the 64-year-old Alexander shouldn’t get more than two years behind bars. Prosecutors want a stiffer punishment.
Last year, a judge rejected his $25 million bid for bail.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.