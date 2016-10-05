CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire prep school student convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl is back in court to argue his conviction resulted from ineffective counsel during trial.
Owen Labrie (lah-BREE’) graduated from St. Paul’s School in Concord (KAHN’-kard). The Tunbridge, Vermont, resident was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl as part of a game of sexual conquest called Senior Salute when he was 18. He was sentenced to a year in prison. He’s out on bail while he appeals.
WMUR-VT reports (http://bit.ly/2dwnjhW) Wednesday’s hearing started the process of figuring out if Labrie had ineffective counsel during trial. If he did, a new trial date will be set.
Labrie was accompanied by his parents and his new defense attorney, Robin Melone, of Nashua.
This story corrects the WMUR-TV link.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com
