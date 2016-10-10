LONDON (AP) — Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell has announced she is expecting her second child.
The 44-year-old Halliwell announced the news on Instagram Monday with a sketch of a pregnant woman and the words, “God bless Mother Nature.”
Her spokesman confirmed that she and husband Christian Horner are expecting a child. She married the Red Bull Formula One racing team boss last year.
Halliwell already has a 10-year-old daughter named Bluebell.
Most Read Stories
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- A tour of The Island, Oregon's off-limits national landmark VIEW
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- 90 minutes of fire: Trump, Clinton trade charges, insults VIEW
- State GOP leader Susan Hutchison angers local conservatives with response to Trump tape
She was known as Ginger Spice in the Spice Girls’ heyday when they enjoyed a string of “girl power” pop hits in the 1990s.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.