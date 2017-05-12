LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Social Security Administration judge has pleaded guilty to taking more than $600,000 in bribes in cases involving clients of a Kentucky lawyer who is facing prison time for a scheme to defraud the government of nearly $600 million in disability payments.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2ptTcjO ) reports 81-year-old David Black Daugherty pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Lexington to two counts of taking illegal gratuities. Daugherty agreed to pay the government $609,000 as part of his plea.

Daugherty faces a maximum sentence of four years. Sentencing is scheduled for August.

The case involved thousands of clients of Eric C. Conn, who has also pleaded guilty. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July and faces 12 years in prison. Conn has agreed to pay $5.7 million to the government and pay $46.5 million to the Social Security Administration.

