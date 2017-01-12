BALTIMORE (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski will join the faculty at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
The university announced Thursday that the 80-year-old Mikulski will start next week as a professor of public policy and an adviser to university leaders.
Mikulski was the longest-serving woman in the history of Congress. The Baltimore native represented Maryland in the Senate for 30 years and retired earlier this month.
Mikulski began her political career as an activist in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood. She says in a statement that her new job will allow her “to continue to play a role locally in shaping Baltimore’s future while promoting a national agenda of innovation, leadership and service.”
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- At Trump team’s request, defense nominee Mattis is no-show before House committee
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
Mikulski also has agreed to donate her congressional papers to the university, which will make them available to researchers.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.