NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A Rutgers University student is alleging in a lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted by two Rutgers football players during her freshman year last fall.

The complaint says Marques Ford and John Bowers sexually assaulted the victim at an on-campus apartment that housed several football players on Nov. 14, 2015. It was filed last week in Middlesex County.

The victim, who was not old enough to legally drink at the time, says she drank too much the night of the assaults and was too incapacitated to give consent.

The lawsuit claims Rutgers was “deliberately indifferent” to her accusations.

Ford and Bowers were suspended from the team Nov. 19, 2015 and have since left the school. Neither responded Tuesday to requests for comment.

Rutgers officials declined to comment on pending litigation.